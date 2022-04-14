$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Mercury Systems reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.23. The company had a trading volume of 276,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,407. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 145.60, a P/E/G ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.16. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

