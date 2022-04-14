-$0.58 EPS Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) to report ($0.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

NYSE FUBO traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.56. 8,849,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,927,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.61. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 24.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in fuboTV by 23.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 68,404 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the second quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in fuboTV by 135.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 39,645 shares during the period. 40.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

