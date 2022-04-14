$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) to report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.63. Amphenol posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

APH traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $71.41. 51,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,600. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.82. The company has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

