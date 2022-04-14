-$0.66 EPS Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.56). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merus.

MRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Merus by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $17,782,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,897,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,041. Merus has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

