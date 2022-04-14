-$0.66 EPS Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.56). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($1.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Merus.
MRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Merus by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $17,782,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,897,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Merus stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,041. Merus has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40.
About Merus (Get Rating)
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
