$0.70 EPS Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.32 per share, with a total value of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

