$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) will announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.92. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Logitech International from CHF 114 to CHF 107 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.31. The company had a trading volume of 595,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,597. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

In related news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 40.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 297,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after buying an additional 85,199 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 253.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 300,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,492,000 after purchasing an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 1,017.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

