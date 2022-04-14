$0.78 EPS Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Addus HomeCare posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of ADUS traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.46. The company had a trading volume of 61,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,500. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $111.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $134,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,196 shares of company stock valued at $398,605 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus HomeCare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.