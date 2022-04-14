$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) will post $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.97. Catalent posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

CTLT stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,921. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $91.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.30.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,601 shares of company stock valued at $50,259,212 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 123,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. XXEC Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

