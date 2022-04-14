$0.99 EPS Expected for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) to report $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sanmina.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.
In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $6,008,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after acquiring an additional 310,760 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 155,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SANM stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.44. 29,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.58. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06.
Sanmina Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
