$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.38. International Flavors & Fragrances reported earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,974. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.72 and its 200 day moving average is $138.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

