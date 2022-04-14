$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $771.76.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $9,811,559. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,491,564,000 after acquiring an additional 88,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after buying an additional 76,769 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after buying an additional 84,422 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $520.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $572.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $648.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $486.74 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.