$1.52 EPS Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.60. Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOG. TheStreet lowered Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

NYSE HOG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.20. 867,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,413. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.00%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,771 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,032,000 after buying an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after buying an additional 498,007 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

