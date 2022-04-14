$1.68 EPS Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.58. Digital Realty Trust posted earnings of $1.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

NYSE DLR traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,783. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,331,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,538,000 after acquiring an additional 274,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,585,000 after buying an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

