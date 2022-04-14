$1.86 EPS Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Honeywell International posted earnings of $1.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.43.

Shares of HON stock traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.85. 2,391,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,013. The company has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.80. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Honeywell International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $461,694,000 after purchasing an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,243,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

