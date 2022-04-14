$1.93 EPS Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will announce $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.85. Nasdaq reported earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.55. The company had a trading volume of 426,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,553. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.49. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

