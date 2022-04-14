$105.30 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) to report $105.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.80 million and the highest is $113.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $74.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $464.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.60 million to $485.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $484.73 million, with estimates ranging from $465.30 million to $504.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ MCRI traded up $3.19 on Monday, reaching $86.64. 47,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $89.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.