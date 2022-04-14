116,109 Shares in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Acquired by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 116,109 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.49. 1,486,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,132. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. Research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

