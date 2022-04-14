1,179 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 359,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $469.19. 1,212,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,111. The company has a market cap of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $429.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.62. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

