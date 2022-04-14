11,842 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $44,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.56 on Thursday. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.60.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

