124,729 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 124,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,458,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,790,368. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.3311 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

