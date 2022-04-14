$135.67 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) to post $135.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $137.32 million and the lowest is $134.01 million. CRA International posted sales of $146.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $588.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.85 million to $594.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $624.35 million, with estimates ranging from $619.92 million to $629.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $134.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.04 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $85.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,158. CRA International has a 1-year low of $71.09 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a market capitalization of $629 million, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 43.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 9.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 51,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 293,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,119,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRA International by 91.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

