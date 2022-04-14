1,452 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Bought by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,305,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 284,679 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 843,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after acquiring an additional 71,921 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 275.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 303,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 222,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 266,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 33,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 234,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

LDSF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 339,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,629. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.