15,240 Shares in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RCACU) Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RCACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $449,000.

Shares of RCACU opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

