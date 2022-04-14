$164.22 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) will announce $164.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.59 million. TowneBank reported sales of $182.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $665.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $664.43 million to $667.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $716.00 million, with estimates ranging from $714.91 million to $717.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $160.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

TOWN traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $28.99. 183,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,657. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,737,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 325,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,834,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,736,000 after acquiring an additional 207,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 278,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 170,344 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

