1,701 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Purchased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,701 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $184,087,000 after acquiring an additional 33,168 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,864,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in eBay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 79,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after acquiring an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.12. 3,787,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.41. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. eBay’s payout ratio is 4.35%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus cut their price target on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.