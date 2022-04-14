1,775 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.
In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About AbbVie (Get Rating)
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
