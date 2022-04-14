$2.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $8.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,975.69.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $10.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,600.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,974. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,522.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,636.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,277.41 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $1,447,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $255,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.1% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

