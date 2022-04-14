$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) will post $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $3.42. Boston Beer reported earnings of $4.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Beer will report full-year earnings of $13.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $14.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.67 to $17.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Beer.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $442.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $718.07.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded down $10.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $366.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,308. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $342.74 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $389.73 and a 200 day moving average of $455.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 364.20 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5,500.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

