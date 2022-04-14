$2.45 EPS Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.40. Micron Technology reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $12.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,973 shares of company stock worth $19,491,395. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 45.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after buying an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after buying an additional 87,829 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.13. The company had a trading volume of 18,462,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,558,775. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

