2,575 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.33.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.11. 2,092,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,133. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

