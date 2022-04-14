$28.05 Million in Sales Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) will post $28.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $33.20 million. New York Mortgage Trust posted sales of $30.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full-year sales of $128.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $153.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $116.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ:NYMT remained flat at $$3.50 on Friday. 1,823,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,707. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $4.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

