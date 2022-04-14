28,665 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,028,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $374.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

