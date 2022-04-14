$3.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29. Adobe reported earnings per share of $3.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full-year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.43 to $13.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $15.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.51 to $16.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.24.

Shares of ADBE traded down $11.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $420.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,587,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $453.59 and its 200-day moving average is $546.26. Adobe has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.