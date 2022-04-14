$31.54 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) to post sales of $31.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $33.12 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $25.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $140.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.90 million to $147.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $145.85 million, with estimates ranging from $140.16 million to $151.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 514,818 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 119,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 43,063 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.59. 432,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,513. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $185.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

