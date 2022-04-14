3,102 Shares in Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $889,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTLO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of PTLO stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.25. 412,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,805. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.53. Portillos Inc has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portillos Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portillos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

