3,638 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Purchased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after buying an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $52.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.93 and a 52 week high of $56.42.
