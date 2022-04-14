$395.08 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) to post sales of $395.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.30 million to $496.00 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $307.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

WLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000.

Shares of WLL traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.41. 284,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,384. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.98. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.