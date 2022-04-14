3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Trading Down 1.5%

The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $26.93. 26,980 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in 3D Printing ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in 3D Printing ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in 3D Printing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Printing ETF during the 4th quarter worth $366,000.

