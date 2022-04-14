494,746 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 494,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,606,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 271,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 28,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,583,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

NYSEARCA:ILF traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,557. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

