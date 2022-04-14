$5.94 EPS Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $5.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $6.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $25.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $27.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

NOC stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $468.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,274. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $430.78 and its 200-day moving average is $395.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after buying an additional 361,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $60,124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after buying an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

