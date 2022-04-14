532 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,707,000 after buying an additional 339,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,959,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,973,000 after buying an additional 230,696 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 225,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after buying an additional 189,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,731,000 after buying an additional 165,887 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.62. 675,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,867. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average of $164.82.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.77%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

