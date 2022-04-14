5,859 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,859 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.51. 51,871,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,000,448. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

