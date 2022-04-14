6,000 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Purchased by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 134.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 150.0% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPXS traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.23. 15,007,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,440,535. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

