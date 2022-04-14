$641.97 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) to post sales of $641.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $621.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $653.50 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $588.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ALSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. The company had a trading volume of 918,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,823. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $1,692,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,763 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $2,068,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 55.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 471,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.