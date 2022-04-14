$7.45 EPS Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) will report $7.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.08. O’Reilly Automotive posted earnings of $7.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full year earnings of $33.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $37.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.61 to $39.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $713.50.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $8.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $715.35. 12,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,102. The stock has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $510.70 and a twelve month high of $747.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $678.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $661.85.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

