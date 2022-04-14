7,119 Shares in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTE. HSBC cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.