$72.16 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $72.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the lowest is $62.78 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $58.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $335.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $310.50 million to $355.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $330.51 million, with estimates ranging from $275.07 million to $363.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.26. 1,652,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,769. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $518.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.