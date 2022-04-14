7,770 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KHC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Shares of KHC traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,202,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,785. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

