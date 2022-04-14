89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $46.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

ETNB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 49,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $412,364.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 488,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 145,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETNB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 118,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.70.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that 89bio will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

