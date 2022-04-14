89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives $46.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.
ETNB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 49,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $412,364.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ETNB traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.95. 118,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.70.
89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that 89bio will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About 89bio (Get Rating)
89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.
