$99.38 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) will post $99.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.20 million to $104.10 million. Fastly reported sales of $84.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $409.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.60 million to $421.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $480.19 million, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $500.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

NYSE FSLY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.28. 510,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680,452. Fastly has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $75.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $96,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 175.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

